Iran, China discuss Vienna talks on JCPOA  

During the talk, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani referred to the wide range of bilateral cooperation and consistency of positions between the two countries on many international issues including Vienna talks and appreciated Beijing's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran on important issues such as prioritizing the removal of illegal US sanctions and also getting guarantee by Iran.

While clarifying some of cases proposed by Iranian delegation in the form of draft texts submitted to the other JCPOA parties, Bagheri Kani emphasized that proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been formulated in a well-grounded and documented form.

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his part, stressed the usefulness and continuity of consultations and coordination between JCPOA parties in continuation of negotiation process and expressed hope that other parties would also contribute to the progress of nuclear talks with a constructive approach.

