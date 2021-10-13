Mora to visit Iran to discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA

According to previous arrangements, the visit of Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora will take place on Thursday, said Khatibzadeh.

The visit follows consultations between the two sides on issues of mutual interest, including Iran-Union relations, Afghanistan and the JCPOA, he added.

Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Enrique Mora who is the deputy of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and represented the EU in the Vienna talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) in Vienna will visit Tehran later this week.

Mora told Al-Jazeera that he will visit Tehran to talk to the official in the new Iranian administration.

