Iran health ministry ready to send drugs, vaccine to Turkey

A meeting to review strategies to boost Iran-Turkey economic relations was held on Sunday with the participation of Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, Safari said in the meeting, developing economic relations with Turkey, challenges and solutions to problems were discussed.

He described the financial problems in Iran-Turkey relations as one of the topics discussed at the meeting

The deputy foreign minister also said that at the meeting, agricultural issues, standards and agreements between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

"The problems and challenges related to the financial field and how to resolve them, as well as the promotion of trade relations between the two countries were discussed."

Safari also pointed out that "The readiness of the Ministry of Health to export drugs, especially vaccines, to Turkey was discussed at the meeting."

He added, "The Ministry of Health has recently authorized that up to 10 to 20% extra vaccines could be exported on condition that the country's needs are met."

He also referred to new technologies and said that "In today's meeting, it was suggested that we have a joint technology park in Turkey."

