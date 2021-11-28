Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 28

Asia:
US envoy calls for holding direct talks with Iran
Ebtekar:
Iran FM: All arrangements prepared for a good, immediate agreement
10 years of effort for elimination of Iranian nuclear scientists
Etemad:
Mission for JCPOA revival begins in Coburg Hotel
President: Tehran hopes regional trade to be developed
Etela'at:
Vienna to host new round of nuclear talks on Mon.
Nasrallah: Blacklisting of Hamas not to affect Resistance
Iran:
Initiontions for lifting of sanctions
Neighbors priority in foreign policy of Raiesi admin.
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Kayhan:
Africans revolt against French troops
