Nov 28, 2021, 9:05 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 28

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, November 28.

Asia:

US envoy calls for holding direct talks with Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran FM: All arrangements prepared for a good, immediate agreement

10 years of effort for elimination of Iranian nuclear scientists

Etemad:

Mission for JCPOA revival begins in Coburg Hotel 

President: Tehran hopes regional trade to be developed

Etela'at:

Vienna to host new round of nuclear talks on Mon.

Nasrallah: Blacklisting of Hamas not to affect Resistance

Iran:

Initiontions for lifting of sanctions

Neighbors priority in foreign policy of Raiesi admin.

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Kayhan:

Africans revolt against French troops

Marzieh Rahmani
