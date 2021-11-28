Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 28

Asia:

US envoy calls for holding direct talks with Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran FM: All arrangements prepared for a good, immediate agreement

10 years of effort for elimination of Iranian nuclear scientists

Etemad:

Mission for JCPOA revival begins in Coburg Hotel

President: Tehran hopes regional trade to be developed

Etela'at:

Vienna to host new round of nuclear talks on Mon.

Nasrallah: Blacklisting of Hamas not to affect Resistance

Iran:

Initiontions for lifting of sanctions

Neighbors priority in foreign policy of Raiesi admin.

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Kayhan:

Africans revolt against French troops

