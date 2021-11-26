  1. Politics
Nov 26, 2021, 1:00 PM

Iran expresses sympathy with Russia on mine explosion

Iran expresses sympathy with Russia on mine explosion

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the Siberian coal mine explosion.

Expressing deep sorrow and regret over the death of tens of Russian nationals in the Siberian coal mine explosion, Khatibzadeh extended his sympathy to the government and people of the country, as well as the families of the victims.

According to the latest reports, the Siberian coal mine explosion left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine early Thursday when the blast sent smoke that quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.

RHM/5360951

News Code 181096
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181096/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News