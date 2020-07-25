Iran, Senegal discuss coop. in fight against COVID-19

Iranian Ambassador to Senegal Mohammadreza Dehshiri met and held talks with Minister of Health and Welfare of Republic of Senegal Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr on Friday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged views about the possibility of establishing medical centers in Iran and Senegal in various fields of general, specialized, sub-specialized, dental and laboratory.

The envoy said that Iran is ready to invest and send specialized medical staff and also medical supplies to Senegal as well as meet pharmaceutical requirements of this African country in the fight against COVID-19 according to the international standards.

For his Part, Senegalese minister of health welcomed Iran's proposal in sharing its experience with Senegal in the fight against coronavirus.

It was decided that a Memorandum of Understanding should be formulated within the framework of the 5th Joint Commission between the two countries subsequently.

MA/IRN83882664