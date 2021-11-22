'White Clad' goes to four intl. film festivals

'White Clad', a production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society by Reza Fahimi, is scheduled to be screened at the 4th edition of the Turkish Red Crescent International Amity Short Film Festival, the 26th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia, the 12th edition of the SAMA International Film Festival in Sweden and the 5th Slemani International Film Festival in Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The short film shows an old woman bringing some sheep cheese to Ahmad, a ten-year-old boy so that he can give it to his father, who is a teacher. His father should intervene and stop them from hanging the woman’s son.

'White Clad' has received the grand prize in the international competition of the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF).

