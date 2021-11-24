'Khoonab' wins at Universal Film Festival in US

Directed by Mojtaba Ghasemi, 'Khoonab', as the only representative of Iranian cinema among more than 2,830 films from around the world, reached the final level of the festival and managed to win the Best Director Award of the festival in its competition with films from the United States, France, Italy and Spain.

Ghasemi has also won the best director of the Rome International Film Festival (2020 RIFF).

The film's synopsis read, "The distance from ascent to descent is a narrow line of choice, a choice between good and evil."

The Universal Film Festival was founded in 2007 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, and has evolved into an internationally touring hybrid festival that includes both a live and a virtual interactive festival hosted by our festival partner Filmocracy.

Each year Universal Film Festival will take place in a different city and country and include both live and virtual interactive festival options and events, in addition to a “Global Village Showcase” experience unique to each host city and country.

