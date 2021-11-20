  1. Economy
Iran's exports to EU increase by 14% in 1st three quarters

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iran's exports to the European Union in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year increased by 14%, Tehran Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture announced in a report on Saturday that in the first 9 months of 2021 (January to September 1400), Iran exported 632 million Euros worth of goods to the European Union while it imported 2,72 billion Euros from the EU countries. 

According to the figures, in the first 9 months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, Iran's exports to European countries increased by 14%, but imports experienced a decrease of 1%.

The report added that in September, Iran's exports to European Union stood at 68,400,000 Euros while the country's imports was 308,700,000 Euros.

19% of Iran's total exports during this period was to the European Union, the report added.

