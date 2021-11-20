Iran-Brazil joint chamber of commerce opened in São Paulo

Speaking in the meeting, Iran's ambassador to Brazil Hosein Gharibi expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of such an institution for Iranian and Brazilian private sectors.

Stating that the volume of trade relations between the two countries hit billions of dollars, Gharibi called for the preservation, expansion, stabilization, and diversification of bilateral relations between the two sides.

Brazil is an effective member of Mercosur, the envoy said, adding that Iran also enjoys a good market and can facilitate relations between Mercosur and Eurasian and Asian countries in the region.

Ahmad Naderi, head of the Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group also said that until now, there have been imports from Brazil to Iran, but with the opening of the chamber, exports from Iran to Brazil will also be on the agenda so that the trade between Iran and Brazil to be balanced.

According to him, Brazil is the eighth largest economy in the world and Iran's most important trading partner in the Americas.

RHM/IRN84548030