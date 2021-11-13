Security forces kill three in protests in Sudan: Report

“One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets of putschist military council,” the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that others were wounded by “live rounds” fired by security forces, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, witnesses said security forces had fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman. Despite disruption of communication networks, demonstrations also broke out in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum.

According to the report, protests are continuing, more and more people are joining the protests, they are chanting that they don’t want the military rule.

He added that despite the heavy security presence, protesters seemed determined “to remain in the streets to show their resistance against military rule”.

Sudanese security forces also fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital.

The demonstration was called by unions and political parties to condemn the military's takeover of power and to demand the formation of a civil government.

