Saudi fighter jets intensify raids on Ma'rib province

Arab sources reported on Saturday that the Saudi coalition has intensified its airstrikes in various parts of Ma'rib province during the past 24 hours.

Yemeni media reported that fighters of the Saudi coalition repeatedly targeted various areas of Ma'rib in an attempt to prevent Yemeni Resistance forces gain advances in this strategic province.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohammad al-Bakhiti, a member of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement's political council said that the war against Yemen has reached its final stages.

The warring parties are trying to use all their military power, and we are responding to the aggression by intensifying the confrontation, the Yemeni official said.

It is not in the interest of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to continue the conflict, but it is better to move towards a peace agreement, he stressed.

