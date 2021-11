The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 7.9 km kilometres below sea level, according to the Kandilli Observatory.

The quake occurred approximately 200 kilometres away from Istanbul, SPUTNIK reported.

The tremors was also felt in Istanbul, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bolu and Bursa. In Duzce and Bolu, locals took to the streets in panic, according to reports.

According to the AFAD Disaster Prevention Service, no destruction or casualties have been reported.

