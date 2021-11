There were no immediate reports of injury or damage from the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital, Lima, Reuters reported.

The quake struck at a depth of more than 100 km (60 miles), limiting the shaking level.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said in a tweet the quake occurred in a very sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

