Unilateral US sanctions against Iran contradict int'l law

Speaking at 23rd Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Tuesday, Javad Owji, the Iranian Minister of Oil said that unilateral US sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran are in conflict with the international law and regulations, adding that this attitude cannot ensure international peace and security including effectively addressing the issue of climate change, investment and technology transfer in energy field especially natural gas.

Turning to the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, the oil minister said, “Following the outbreak of global coronavirus pandemic, the global economy and consequently gas market severely suffered isignificant losses, the effects of which will fundamentally change global energy production and consumption patterns even in midterm.”

Despite all the difficulties witnessed over the past two years, member states of Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries have been able to manage the challenges and instabilities in gas market by adhering to the principles and objectives stipulated in articles of association of the Assembly, Owji added.

The abundant and vast resources of natural gas in Iran and other parts of the world provide public access to clean and cost-effective energy to achieve objective of sustainable development approved by the United Nations, he emphasized.

The world must pay due attention to the common but different responsibilities of developed countries to developing countries and provide a good opportunity for the transition of energy of these countries.

In the current administration of President Raeisi, Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to cooperate constructively and effectively with GECF in line with the protecting collective interests of member states.

