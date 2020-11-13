22nd GECF Annual Ministerial Meeting wraps up work

The meeting was attended by oil and energy ministers and high-ranking officials from countries including Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equilateral Guinea, Islamic Republic of Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela as well as Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia and Norway as observers.

At this meeting, current dynamics in gas industry were evaluated and it was emphasized that foundations that will lead to the expected growth of natural gas in the world energy basket will remain unchanged.

From among fossil fuels, natural gas is one of the fastest growing in the world and will become a major resource in the global energy basket by the middle of the century, increasing its share from current 23% to 28%.

In addition, it was emphasized that natural gas continues to support sustainable development and reduce pollution of energy systems.

The Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries also stressed resilience of member countries in their efforts to ensure the unrestricted performance of free and flexible gas markets and the uninterrupted supply to customers despite numerous challenges and declining revenues.

The 22nd annual ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) kicked off on Thursday under the rotating Presidency of Algeria’s minister of energy, Abdelmajid Attar.

