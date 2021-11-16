A Palestinian citizen martyred in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of Zionist military forces against Palestinians still continue in the occupied lands and territories.

According to Palestine Al-Youm, Zionists forces attacked the city of Tubas in West Bank. Following Zionists forces attack on West Bank, a severe clash took place between them and Palestinian civilians.

Eyewitnesses stated that a Palestinian citizen was shot and martyred by Zionist militants during the clashes.

This is while the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s atrocities in the occupied lands and territories and also in the West Bank.

The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that it is monitoring the ongoing events in occupied lands and also efforts of Israeli officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

The Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of its crimes committed against Palestinians in occupied territories and the West Bank. Instead of paying a heavy price for their previous crimes, Zionist regime military forces are still committing new crimes against Palestinians, the statement is read.

JB/5352931