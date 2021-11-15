Five Palestinian prisoners continue hunger strike 

The prisoners are striking against their detention without trial, the Palestinian sources said.

Kayed Al-Fasfous has been on hunger strike for 125 days, while hunger strikes of Alaa Al-Araj Hisham, Abu Huwash, Ayyad Al- Hraimi, Luay Al-Ashkar have entered their 100 days, 91 days 36 days and 45 days, respectively.

The report said that their lives are in danger as the hunger strikes are continuing, increasing the possibility of their martyrdom.

The five Palestinian hunger strikers have been demanding an end to their illegal detention based on a “secret file” even their lawyers are not allowed to view. The so-called files are provided by the Israeli intelligence service.

Israeli regime authorities continue to hold the Palestinians in prisons with no reason or trial in violation of international law.

