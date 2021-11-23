Iran-Austria economic coop. to be eased in current admin.

The 13th government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand and develop trade, diplomacy and economic ties with other countries.

Speaking at a meeting with Christoph Grabmayr Commercial Counselor of Austrian Embassy to Iran on Tuesday, Director-General of Ministry of Labor Hamed Forouzan reiterated that the current administration of Iran is seriously determined to expand its trade and economic relations with foreign countries and in this regard, facilitation of trade and economic relations between Iran and Austria has been put atop agenda.

Turning to the long history of trade and economic relation between Iran and Austria, he cited that easing trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Austria is the main aim behind holding the meeting.

In this meeting, CEO of Social Security Investment Company Ali Rostami, a subsidiary of Ministry of Labor, pointed to the capacities of the company and described it as the largest economic unit in the country.

He went on to say that Social Security Investment Company can play a leading role in easing economic and trade relations.

Christoph Grabmayr Commercial Counselor of Austrian Embassy, for his turn, pointed to the serious determination of his respective country for boosting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and emphasized that Austria is interested in developing its trade and economic ties with Iran.

