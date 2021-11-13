Iran top negotiator set to meet EU's Mora in Spanish capital

Iran's top negotiator is scheduled to meet with Enrique Mora, Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Madrid to discuss the future of Vienna talks.

On a multi-nation tour to Europe, the Iranian deputy foreign minister arrived in Madrid this morning to discuss the resumption of JCPOA implementation and the removal of sanctions.

According to the reports, a meeting is underway between Ali Bagheri Kani and Ángeles Moreno Bau, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain.

Senior clergy hails Raeisi admin for anti-corruption measures

Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi hailed President Raeisi's administration for adopting anti-corruption approaches to bring justice to the country.

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Tehran University’s campus, Hojatoleslam Kazem Sedighi spoke about the performance of the 13th Iranian government during the first 100 days after taking power.

Iran wants guarantee US will not leave again JCPOA

Iran's top negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said that Iran requires a commitment that the US will not again leave the nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Ali Bagheri Kani in an interview with Guardian said that talks in Vienna between Iran and other signatories had failed to reach an agreement on a means of verifying that US sanctions had both been lifted and had a practical impact on trade with Iran.

“We need verification, and this remains unresolved. It is one of the issues that remains not finalised. It is not enough for the ink to be put on the agreement,” he said. Bagheri Kani did not rule out an independent body being responsible for verification.

Iran, Pakistan discuss boosting border, maritime coop.

The Commander of Iran's Border Guards and the Director-General of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency discussed ways of boosting security promotion, protection of fishermen, joint operations, and simultaneous patroling.

A virtual meeting was held in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the Commander of Iran's Border Guards, the Director-General of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M) as well as senior Iranian and Pakistani security and defense officials.

