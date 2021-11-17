2 missiles fired by Israeli regime towards south of Damascus

"One of the hostile missiles was shot down, and no losses were caused," the state TV broadcaster SANA reported.

There were no reports of fatalities, the damaged building was said to be empty.

The most recent Zionists attack from the Golan occurred on 3 November, causing material damage in the outskirts of Damascus, according to SANA.

Infrastructure was slightly damaged, and two Syrian military personnel were injured in an attack by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets on October 30, the Russian military confirmed.

Since 2011, the Zionist regime has carried out hundreds of missile and air attacks on Syria. Damascus has repeatedly denounced the attacks, calling on the international community to hold the Zionist regime accountable.

ZZ/SPUTNIK