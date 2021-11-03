Russia holds drills in northern Syria as Turkey's op. looms

The new Russian military exercise was held in the Ain Isa area in ​​northern Raqqa (northern Syria), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The SOHR reported that the Russian exercise took place in the east of a town controlled by proclaimed Kurdish "autonomy" in northern and northeastern Syria which is affiliated with the US troops.

According to the report, Russian forces also held ground and air exercises this morning in an area near the city of Ain al-Arab.

Meanwhile, Russian helicopters were patrolling the airspace of Tel Abyad in Raqqa province yesterday. This area is the frontline between the Syrian army and the Turkish military and its proxy groups.

Meanwhile, Syrian army forces also held a military exercise two days ago in the Tal Tamar area in the north of the province of Al-Hasakah with the participation of Russian fighters jets.

Syria has repeatedly stressed that the presence of Turkey and the United States on its soil is illegal and will end their occupation soon.

