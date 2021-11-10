  1. Opinion
US must give guarantee not to leave JCPOA again: MP

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Stating that JCPOA is not Iran's first priority, a member of Iran Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the United States must give a guarantee that it will not leave JCPOA again.

Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer suspend all its capacities for the result of negotiations.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Wed., Fada Hossein-Maleki Member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission reacted to claims of some Republicans in the US Congress, saying that if they take control of the Congress in next year's midterm elections, they will not abide by a possible US government deal with Iran.  

Iran’s condition for return of the United States to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is that they must provide necessary guarantees and abide by their commitments in order not to leave the JCPOA again, he said, adding, “As we accepted all terms and conditions of JCPOA and live up to all our commitments under JCPOA in the best form possible, we expect Americans to do so and must give necessary guarantee that they will not withdraw from JCPOA once again.”

Negotiations must have a practical and tangible result for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

