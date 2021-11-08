Iranian, Syrian ministers discuss expanding scientific coop.

Iranian Acting Minister of Science Mohammad Soelimani and Bassam Bashir Ibrahim the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Syria held a joint meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

Strengthening relations in all fields has been always on the agenda of Iranian and Syrian leaders, the Iranian Acting Minister of Science said in this meeting.

The Iranian and Syrian nations have a long history of cooperation and they have always been determined to strengthen relations in all fields, Soelimani said.

He went on to say that the Iranian government and people have always stood by the Syrian government and people.

Saying that Tehran and Damascus can have good relations in the field of science, research, and education, he expressed Iran's readiness to promote bilateral cooperation and develop relations in the field of technology.

"I hope that by establishing joint science parks and even educational institutions, we can take greater steps to bring the two nations closer to each other", he stressed.

The Syria minister said, for his part, that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic enjoy strong economic, military, political, and scientific ties.

Referring to Iran's achievements in the field of nanotechnology he expressed hope to have a strong relationship with Iran in this field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syria minister hailed Iran's support and humanitarian assistance to Syria during the war.

RHM/5346712