Iran, Philippine Intl. Symposium to be held on Nov. 18

Leila Mameni, Secretary of Executive Committee of Symposium and Head of Nanotechnology Research Department of Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center broke the news on Saturday, saying that Iran-Philippine International Symposium will be held in joint cooperation with Iran’s Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center and the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic, and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) in the presence of experts in this field.

Starting cooperation of joint scientific cooperation between Tehran and Manila in the field of nanotechnology in agriculture, drawing new horizons for scientific, research and extension cooperation in areas such as exchange of scientific and technological information and technical knowhow, effective interaction between public and private sectors active in the relevant field, paving suitable ways for introducing Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and knowledge-based companies active in this field both in Iran and the Philippines are of the salient objectives behind organizing this symposium, she emphasized.

With the effective and constructive presence of faculty members and researchers active in the field of 'nanotechnology' and 'agriculture', “we will witness better organizing this prestigious international symposium," Mameni continued.

Headquarters to Develop Nanotechnology Development and Agricultural Research, Training and Extension Organization of Iranian Ministry of Agriculture and Philippine Ministry of Science and Technology are co-sponsors of the symposium.

It should be noted that the symposium will run until November 19 for a period of one day.

