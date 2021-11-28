  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2021, 10:55 AM

Yousef Nouri wins confidence vote from Parl. as Education Min

Yousef Nouri wins confidence vote from Parl. as Education Min

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Lawmakers at Iranian Parliament gave the vote of confidence to the proposed Minister of Education “Yousef Nouri” after defending his plans and programs as well as speeches of lawmakers as proponent and opponent sides.

In an open session of the Parliament held on Sunday with the agenda of reviewing the plans and competence of “Yousef Nouri” the proposed Minister of Education, which was held in the presence of First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, chaired by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, lawmakers picked “Yousef Nouri” as Minister of Education in 13th government under President Raeisi with 195 votes in favor, 57 against votes and 17 abstentions.

Earlier, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi proposed two ministers for the Ministry of Education but the duo failed to win the vote of confidence from the Parliament.

MA/5362353

News Code 181170
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181170/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News