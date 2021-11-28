Yousef Nouri wins confidence vote from Parl. as Education Min

In an open session of the Parliament held on Sunday with the agenda of reviewing the plans and competence of “Yousef Nouri” the proposed Minister of Education, which was held in the presence of First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, chaired by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, lawmakers picked “Yousef Nouri” as Minister of Education in 13th government under President Raeisi with 195 votes in favor, 57 against votes and 17 abstentions.

Earlier, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi proposed two ministers for the Ministry of Education but the duo failed to win the vote of confidence from the Parliament.

