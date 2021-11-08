Hayedeh Safiyari joins Estonian PÖFF as jury member

The juries who will oversee the Official Selection and First Feature competition programs of the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) were announced.

The Iranian film editor Hayedeh Safiyari is one of the 5 jury members.

Safiyari is an Iranian film editor and a member of the American Film Academy. She has edited more than 90 feature films and several documentaries during her 30-year career. She edited two films for director Asghar Farhad, which they won Best Foreign Language Oscars: "The Salesman" and "A Separation".

The 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will take place from Nov 12-28 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Started in 1997, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has grown into one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe and busiest regional industry platforms, hosting more than 1000 guests and industry delegates and over 160 journalists. The festival screens around 250 features and more than 300 shorts and animations and sees an attendance of 80 000 people annually.

