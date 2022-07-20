  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2022

IRGC defended Iran borders against terrorists, threats

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Enjoying combat readiness and crushing power, IRGC forces have resolutely defended Iran's borders against counter-revolutionary threats and takfiri-terrorist groups in past decades, a senior Iranian military commander said.

Maintaining security, stability, independence, and territorial integrity of Iran is a red line for the armed forces, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Wednesday during a ceremony in Tehran, adding the Iranian armed forces are always ready for a strategic and operational confrontation with the enemies.

 If a country lays the ground for the intervention of foreign powers in the region through its bases and facilities, it will pay a heavy price, he further warned.

Elsewhere in his speech, he emphasized that the IRGC  ground forces are the main foundation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the past three decades, IRGC ground forces have resolutely defended the borders of the country against counter-revolutionary threats and Takfiri-terrorist groups with their combat readiness and crushing power, he concluded.

