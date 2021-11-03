Threats never worked against Iran: FM spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Threats have never worked against Iran. The supposed US "options" have already been tested in our region. Resulting catastrophic US defeats & the mess left for others to address are evident for all to see."

"As main culprit behind current state of JCPOA, US should embrace lessons", the senior diplomat added.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet pointed to the revival of the JCPOA talks in Vienna, saying, "The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests. The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights."

Referring to the recent sanctions imposed by the US on Iranian individuals and entities, Amir-Abdollahian added, "The White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to the JCPOA. Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities. We are closely examining Mr. Biden's behavior."

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgement of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

Despite admitting the failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Iran, the Biden administration has refused to take measures necessary to return to JCPOA and has practically put the pursuit of Trump's policy against Iran on the agenda.

RHM/IRN84527401