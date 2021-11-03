Iranian influenza vaccine out in market

Director-General of the Department of Medicine which is a department of Iran's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Syed Haidar Mohammadi said that currently, as many as 200,000 doses of influenza vaccine have been produced and this number will increase in the future.

Mohammadi emphasized that the Iranian flu vaccine is available to buy at pharmacies across at a price of 213,000 Tomans (less than $15).

The health official said the flu vaccine is recombinant-protein-based and is the second recombinant influenza vaccine in the world, adding that the Iranian-made vaccine is more effective than other platforms.

He expressed hope that the locally manufactured flu vaccine will meet the domestic need for the vaccine and there will be no need for importing the vaccine from abroad.

It is noteworthy that the US sanctions have blocked the import of foreign-made flu vaccines for vulnerable groups in Iran.

