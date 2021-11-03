Ryabkov expresses concern on Moscow-Washington relations

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has expressed grave concern over Moscow-Washington relations.

"Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding all this, and this is quite risky," Ryabkov warned during the Fort Ross Dialogue conference as quoted by Tass news agency on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The senior diplomat said that Moscow-Washington relations today were in some aspects worse than the Cold War era.

"[A]ccording to our judgments, what we see now in our bilateral relations between Russia and the US can be described as a very tough and challenging crisis, probably to an extent that it exceeds in some ways the worst situation that both of our nations experienced under the Cold War," Ryabkov said.

"[A]t that time there were clear frameworks and clear rules. Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding all this and this is quite risky," he added.

