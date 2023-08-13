Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan

The attack occurred near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan when the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station and an IED blast took place, Hindustan Times reported.

Global Times on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter shared a video and informed about the incident.

The van which was part of the convoy was shot at creating cracks in the glass.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Last week, at least seven people, including a chairman of a Union Council (UC), were killed in a landmine blast targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

"Miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony," the Dawn quoted Amjad Somro, deputy commissioner of Panjgur, as saying.

The Punjab Home Department has directed the Chinese nationals living in the province or working with private companies to hire private security companies of 'A' category for their security, the Dawn reported.

The home department and police held a meeting in the month of February this year to review the security of the Chinese nationals working on government and private projects in the province.

