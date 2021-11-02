"The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his Twitter account.

The top Iranian diplomat added, "The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights."

"The White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to the JCPOA. Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities," the foreign minister said in another tweet in an apparent reference to Washington's move in imposing sanctions on six Iranian individuals and entities on Thursday.

"We are closely examining Mr. Biden's behavior," he pointed out.

His tweet today came after Tehran said that the exact date for the resumption of the Vienna talks on JCPOA revival would be announced this week.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks soon but they must be result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

Amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December.

Iran has also increased the level of uranium enrichment beyond the level allowed under the JCPOA in as per the deal itself.

