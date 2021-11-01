China calls on US to mend "Maximum Pressure" against Iran

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular press conference on Monday said that effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only proper way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, and China strongly supports the return of the agreement back on the right track as soon as possible.

The Chinese spokesman said that the United States, who is to blame for the current crisis, must completely correct the wrong policy of the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran and Tehran should resume abidance by its JCPOA commitments and the other parties should play a constructive role.

Wenbin also pointed to the previous six rounds of the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA earlier and asserted that significant progress was made in the talks.

He also called for the resumption of the talks as soon as possible to find feasible and realistic solutions to the remaining issues.

The spokesman also noted that his country continues to maintain close ties with all parties and participates constructively in the negotiations, while it resolutely defends its legitimate rights and interests.

