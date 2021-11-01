Zionist regime well aware of Iran's defense capabilities

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Zionist regime well aware of Iran's capabilities

On the allocation of $ 1.5 billion by the Zionist regime for military action against Iran's nuclear facilities, the spokesman said, "The essence of this regime is to create crisis and insecurity. The Zionist regime is well aware of Iran's capabilities and will about defending its national security. Iran will not compromise on its national security with anyone."

No direct or indirect contact or meeting between Iran, US officials

Regarding the news bout the secret offer of the United States for bilateral talks with Iran, Khatibzadeh said, "There has been no dialogue between Iran and the United States for a long time. There has been no direct or indirect contact or meeting between the two countries since the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA."

"The United States, as a violator of Resolution 2231, illegally withdrew from the JCPOA and made every effort to destroy the deal. It has imposed transregional and oppressive sanctions on the Iranian people and made every effort to prevent Iran from trade and economic relations with other countries. Therefore, it is inconceivable that a dialogue between Tehran and Washington will take place in any format until these facts change," he added.

"As stated in the Vienna talks, the talks are aimed at ensuring a firm, committed and practical return of the United States to its commitments," the spokesman noted.

Date of Vienna talks to be finalized this week

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA, saying that the date of the Vienna talks will be finalized this week.

