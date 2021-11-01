Claimed crisis over Iran nuclear issue propaganda, fabricated

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the Saturday joint statement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized at its highest level that it is not seeking nuclear weapons according to a fatwa issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that nuclear arms "have no place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic."

The spokesman added that Iran is a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and has always cooperated appropriately with this technical and specialized body within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement and fully adhered to its obligations under the nuclear deal even one year after US illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA to show its goodwill.

He added that the Biden administration is still continuing the same Trump's Maximum Pressure Campaign against the Iranian nation, noting that Iran seeks reciprocal action when it comes to the implementation of the JCPOA.

Khatibzadeh further said that Iran has announced that the nuclear talks will resume before the end of November after its consultations with the partners and the JCPOA Joint Commission and completing the reviewing process inside the country.

The spokesman also noted that Iran's production of metal uranium and high-level enrichment mentioned in the Rome statement is for peaceful purposes like medical use as it had been announced previously while rejecting the existence of a nuclear crisis over the Iranian nuclear issue.

"The so-called nuclear crisis, which was overstated in the statement, is fabricated and nothing but propaganda," he noted, adding that the current situation is the result of irresponsibility and non-compliance of the states that issued the statement.

He further pointed out that the US illegitimate withdrawal from the nuclear deal in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which was followed by the indifference of the European countries to the violations of the deal contributed to the emergence of the ongoing situation.

KI/FNA14000810000603