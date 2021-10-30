Iran condemns US Treasury’s latest sanctions on its entities

Khatibzadeh said the imposition of new sanctions on the Islamic Republic shows a contradictory behavior on the part of the White House.

Khatibzadeh added that a government that talks of returning to the nuclear deal but follows in the footsteps of former US President Donald Trump sends the message that it is not trustworthy.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said various administrations in the US have proved the extent of their incapability to understand the realities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khatibzadeh noted that such moves are a continuation of the Trump administration’s failed policy of maximum pressure and its illegal and oppressive sanctions. He added that the policy has failed to produce any results and it will not yield anything but new setbacks for the US.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that these pressures and sanctions will not undermine the determination of the Islamic Republic to defend its honorable people’s security and peace.

He added that Tehran will forcefully continue down the path of sustainable development.

In continuation of the blatant violations of the JCPOA, the United States issued a fresh round of sanctions against four Iranian individuals and two entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC), a notice posted on the US Treasury Department's website on Friday.

The US Treasury has reiterated its baseless accusations of developing nuclear weapons for unlawful sanctions.

The new round of sanctions by Washington comes at a time the Vienna talks on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA are set to begin in November.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

