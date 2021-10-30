Iran not to accept new condition in JCPOA

There is no reason for Iran to accept a new condition in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Mojtaba Zonnour in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Referring to Iran's commitment to the JCPOA despite US withdrawal from the deal and imposing sanctions on Iran, he added that now, the United States and European signatories to the JCPOA should fulfil their commitments.

Western countries should accept Iran's conditions, remove the sanctions against Iran and open new doors in Vienna agreements, he said.

Stating that Iran wants serious and new guarantees regarding the deal so that western countries do not violate the JCPOA provisions again, Zonnour said that western countries have come to the conclusion that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept new conditions in the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

In the latest development with regards to the talks, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday that the nuclear talks with P4+1 will resume soon.

Tehran has also said that the Brussels talks between Iran and the EU need to take place before the Vienna talks with P4+1.

This is while Amir-Abdollahian has already said that the talks must have tangible results for Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on October 5 that Iran will return to Vienna as soon as the internal review process is concluded with no preconditions.

