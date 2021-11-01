Iran not to attend mechanisms with US presence on Afghanistan

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency (MNA) with regards to the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in different international mechanisms with a focus on Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “What Iran has always emphasized is that we participate in, support and welcome any regional mechanism without the intervention of trans-regional countries.”

Iran is ready to participate in mechanisms within the framework of the United Nations which is necessary for the betterment of the living situation of Afghan people, Khatibzadeh emphasized.

Iran has always shown that it would never take part in any mechanism on Afghanistan that the United States and extra-regional countries participate in it unilaterally, he added.

