Iran condemns UK move against Palestinian Resistance 'Hamas'

In a tweet on late Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian condemned the UK's move to term the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas as "terrorist".

"We condemn the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of HAMAS a terrorist organization," he wrote.

"The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts. The only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents," the senior diplomat added.

The British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday has announced she is seeking to declare the whole of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organisation.

Hamas has condemned a move by Britain towards banning the group as a terrorist organisation.

Hamas responded in a statement, saying: “Instead of apologising and correcting its historical sin against the Palestinian people … [Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims.”

