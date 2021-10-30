Double standards on human rights must be abandoned forever

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to United Nations made some statements in response to a recent report of the UN Human Rights Council.

Preserving human rights must be a common goal for all and the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes real and non-political concerns about human rights, Zahra Ershadi said.

She went on to say that the only way to ensure the promotion of human rights is to encourage dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect.

The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for UN members to welcome dialogue, respect for the diversity of civilizations, she said, stressing that selective approaches and double standards towards human rights must be abandoned forever.

Stating that Iran adheres to its international commitments to help the promotion of human rights, Ershadi added that the country has focused its attention on deepening its democratic system and serving its people.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Ershadi stressed the important role of the UN Human Rights Council in combating racism, extremism, and terrorism and raising global awareness over such evil moves.

