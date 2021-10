The heads of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the Iranian government President Ebrahim Raeisi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, respectively discussed and consulted on the most important issues of the country, including economic issues in a meeting hosted by the president.

According to the report by the Iranian Presidency, the three top officials had the economy on their agenda in today's meeting.

KI/FNA14000807000178