Heads of 3 branches of Iranian gov. discuss Raeisi's visit

The heads of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the Iranian government President Ebrahim Raeisi, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf, respectively discussed and consulted on the most important issues of the country, including economic issues in a meeting hosted by the president.

According to the report by the Iranian Presidency, the three top officials had the economy on their agenda in today's meeting.

The President's two-day visit to Russia and the achievements of the visit in expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow, as well as emphasizing the strategic importance of regional and international cooperation between the two countries, especially opposition to unilateralism, were among the topics discussed at the meeting.

The budget for the next fiscal year of 1401 (March 21, 2022-2023) was another issue discussed by the attendees.

Also in this meeting, the heads of the three branches stressed the cooperation and synergy among the executive, legislative and judicial branches and all institutions to achieve the -justice-based goals of the establishment of the Islamic Republic as the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution approaches.

