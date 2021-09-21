Zionist settlers clash with Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist settlers still continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. They attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Tuesday, Palestine “Al-Youm” reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following the brutal attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a heavy clash broke out between them and Palestinian citizens.

This is while that Mohammad Hamadeh, a senior member of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine, Hamas, recently announced that Hamas has issued a call for public preparedness in defence of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The hostile actions of Zionist settlers in the brutal attack on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and predetermined plans. Zionist police support settlers in attacking Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, he added.

MA/5309829