Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

Zionist settlers still are continuing their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities.

Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories once again on Tuesday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the Zionists’ attack against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime’s military forces and Palestinian citizens.

This is while a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, recently announced that the Resistance Movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque against Zionists.

The hostile actions of Zionist settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan orchestrated by Zionist regime, Mohammed Hamadeh added.

