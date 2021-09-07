  1. Politics
Sep 7, 2021, 2:00 PM

Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Zionist settlers launched extensive attack against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tue. with the support of Zionist regime's military forces.

Zionist settlers still are continuing their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities.

Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories once again on Tuesday, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the Zionists’ attack against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, a fierce clash broke out between Zionist regime’s military forces and Palestinian citizens.

This is while a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, recently announced that the Resistance Movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque against Zionists.

The hostile actions of Zionist settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan orchestrated by Zionist regime, Mohammed Hamadeh added.

MA/5298937

News Code 178348
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178348/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News