Raeisi receives new ambassadors' credentials (+Details)

The new ambassadors of Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Belgium, Finland and Cyprus held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Monday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

Finland, EU should not be influenced by US pressure, unilateralism

In a meeting with the Finnish ambassador to Tehran, President Raeisi said that Finland and the European Union should not be influenced by US pressure and unilateralism

Emphasizing the need for Europe to adhere to its obligations to Iran, he added, "We hope to see the expansion of Iran-Finland relations on the eve of the 90th anniversary of relations between the two countries and during your mission."

Submitting his credentials, the Finnish ambassador said that diplomatic relations between the two countries have always been good.

The new Finnish ambassador also described Iran as one of the key actors in the region.

"Finland has had good investments in Iran in the past and we want to return to that level of relations now," he said, expressing a desire to work with Iran to resolve regional issues such as Afghanistan.

Switzerland always played positive role in maintaining, promoting peace

In his meeting with the newly-appointed Ambassador of Switzerland to Tehran, the Iranian President said that Switzerland has always played a positive role in maintaining and promoting peace.

It is expected that in the new era, Switzerland will be able to maintain its independent role in the face of unilateral US policies, Raeisi added.

Swiss envoy, for his turn, submitted his credentials to President Raeisi, saying that Iran is a country with an ancient and brilliant civilization.

Iran and Switzerland have had good relations in the political, cultural, economic and scientific fields for more than a hundred years, he added.

He also expressed hope that the ground would be prepared for the activities of Swiss companies and economic activists in Iran.

Iran interested in expanding economic coop. with Belgium, Europe

During his meeting with the new ambassador of Belgium, Raeisi said, "Iran is interested in expanding economic and trade cooperation with Belgium and Europe, but we must not allow foreigners to influence these relations."

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to its obligations, he noted, "However, European countries have not fulfilled their obligations under the JCPOA."

The United States seeks to develop and impose its oppressive will on the world, but other nations must not allow the US unilateralism to continue in different parts of the world, Raeisi added.

The ambassador of Belgium, for his part, pointed to the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that with the expansion of economic relations, the relations between Tehran and Brussels will be further strengthened.

Iran-Cyprus relations can be increased in economic, trade fields

The relations between Iran and Cyprus can be increased in the economic and trade fields, said Raeisi in his meeting with the ambassador of Cyprus to Tehran, expressing hope that with the start of the mission of the new ambassador of this country to Iran, these relations will reach an acceptable level.

During the meeting, the new Cypriot Ambassador said that there is a great potential for increasing relations between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, which can strengthen relations.

Iran's presence in SCO to pave way for expansion of Tehran-Bishkek relations

In a meeting with the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tehran, President Raeisi said that constructive cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan can increase the level of interaction between the two countries in regional and international organizations.

The current level of trade and economic relations between the two countries is not favorable, the president added.

The level of bilateral cooperation should be improved by using the existing capacities, Raeisi stressed.

Given the two countries' membership in various regional organizations, including ECO and Shanghai, there are good grounds for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade and transit, the new Kyrgyz envoy said for his part.

Iran's presence as a key member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization could pave the way for further expansion of Tehran-Bishkek relations, he also stressed.

The 30th anniversary of the establishment of Tehran-Bishkek diplomatic relations is a good opportunity to adopt measures for the expansion of relations between the two countries in various fields, the envoy also added.

ZZ/RHM