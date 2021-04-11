Iran to launch production lines for key PP, PE catalysts

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company Behzad Mohammadi visited Arak Center of the Petrochemical Research and Technology Company this week and was briefed on the latest state of the polypropylene and heavy polyethylene catalyst units.

During the visit, he announced the official inauguration of two plants for the production of polypropylene and heavy polyethylene catalysts in a few weeks with the technical know-how provided by the Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC).

Mohammadi said that the strategy of the petrochemical industry is to produce catalysts required by the industry with Iranian technical savvy with the aim of reducing imports, adding, “Last year, the technical know-how for the production of polypropylene from natural gas was unveiled at the Mahshahr Bureau of PRTC."

It is based on this technical knowledge that the implementation of the GTPP project of Islamabad-West Petrochemical Plan has begun.”

The CEO of the National Petrochemical Company stressed the value of the ongoing projects in the three centers of Tehran, Arak and Mahshahr of PRTC for the petrochemical industry.

The two new catalyst plants will become operational in weeks, he added. The projects will make Iran self-sufficient in the production of the items.

MNA/SHANA