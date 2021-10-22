  1. World
Oct 22, 2021, 8:47 PM

Nasrallah delivers speech on Prophet's birthday anniversary

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is delivering a speech on Friday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad's birthday anniversary.

Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the speech is broadcast live during a ceremony held on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad's birthday anniversary in Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah festival on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday, held in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, started at 20 O'clock Beirut Local Time with a recitation of Holy Quranic verses.

At the start of his speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated the festival attendees and all the Muslims on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday.

He also felicitated the festival attendees and all the Muslims on Imam Jaafar bin Muhammad Al-Sadek (P) Birthday and the Islamic Unity Week.

This item is being updated...

