Taliban must respond to world calls to form inclusive govt.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting on 'The situation in Afghanistan' on Monday, Zahra Ershadi said Afghanistan is now struggling with several crises a year after the irresponsible withdrawal of foreign forces and the domination of the Taliban over the country.

According to the United Nations report, about 25 million people are currently living in poverty. Human rights are still being violated, especially for women and girls who are still deprived of access to education, and the Taliban has not yet fulfilled its international obligations, Ershadi said.

She went on to say that the international community must continue to support Afghanistan, especially in terms of providing humanitarian aid, which is vital in keeping the Afghan people alive and strengthening the economy of this country.

The Taliban must respond to the repeated demands of the international community to form an inclusive government that properly represents Afghanistan's multi-ethnic society, elsewhere in her remarks she said.

Inclusive governance is the only way to guarantee and protect the rights of all Afghan people, she stressed.

RHM/FNA14010608000063