Iran FM stresses tangible results in nuclear negotiations

A telephone conversation was held between the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monda night.

Referring to the terrorist acts of ISIL in Afghanistan in recent days, Amir-Abdollahian expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan.

Iran FM called on UN Secretary-General to take serious measures to stop and combat terrorism in Afghanistan.

He also spoke about the recent status of nuclear negotiations, saying that the talks held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora on Thursday were good and constructive.

It was agreed that talks would continue in Brussels for the next few days, Amir-Abdollahian added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes negotiations that have tangible, practical results, and Iran will return to its commitments if other JCPOA members fulfill their obligations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also invited Guterres to visit Iran.

António Guterres, for his part, said that the United Nations has always supported JCPOA, and since Trump's withdrawal from the deal, the UN has sought a way to restore the situation.

